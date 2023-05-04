License revoked? Youth psychiatric facility in Nye County says no

In response to recent reports related to the Never Give Up facility in Amargosa Valley, the Department of Health and Human Services worked across Divisions to ensure the safety of the youth in the facility until adequate placements could be found.

As of April 26, all youth have been transferred to other settings, or discharged home, as appropriate.

On April 21, the Division of Public and Behavioral Health called an Immediate Jeopardy event at the facility and State staff were on site to ensure safe and appropriate clinical care while adolescents were being transferred and discharged. DHHS staff will ensure the security of medical records and the final closure agreement with the facility now that all youth have been placed.

Prior to April, the Division of Health Care Financing and Policy (DHCFP) sent a provider termination and sanctions notice on January 5, 2023 to Never Give Up (NGU) due to multiple complaints and Medicaid policy violations. NGU appealed this termination through the State’s fair hearing process. DHCFP subsequently issued a stay of the termination to ensure the appropriate transition of the Medicaid-enrolled children remaining at the facility.

The facility continues to pursue the administrative appeal process related to the Medicaid termination.

Additionally, the Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance (HCQC) issued a notice of license suspension to Never Give up on March 2, 2023. Never Give up appealed that finding, and negotiations have been ongoing. The facility’s license has been revoked, but there is an administrative appeals process available to the facility.