License revoked? Youth psychiatric facility in Nye County says no

By Mike Allen
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:54 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The future of a Nye County facility for at-risk kids is uncertain, with conflicting reports about whether it still has its license to operate.

Never Give Up Youth Healing Center in Amargosa Valley insists its license has not been revoked, despite the Nevada Department of Homeland Security saying otherwise.

The facility gave the following statement to FOX5:

FOX5 reached out to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and received this statement:

Last week, FOX5 reported on a former nurse at the facility facing 60 counts of child abuse and neglect. In 2021, children living there rioted, with two managing to escape. In 2019, FOX5 spoke with a mother who said her son developed skin rashes at the facility. This came after investigators found arsenic in the water of a school sharing the campus.

