License revoked? Youth psychiatric facility in Nye County says no

The future of a Nye County facility for at-risk kids is uncertain, with conflicting reports about whether it still has its license to operate.
Never Give Up Youth Healing Center in Amargosa Valley insists its license has not been revoked, despite the Nevada Department of Homeland Security saying otherwise.
The facility gave the following statement to FOX5:
Despite reports to the contrary, Never Give Up Youth Healing Center (NGU) has not had our license revoked by the State of Nevada. We are and have been cooperating with the State and related authorities, having appealed many of the recent allegations and sanctions and are looking forward to our pending appeals hearing. Undoubtedly, the facility has had a tumultuous history since its opening more than five years ago. However, under current ownership, which took over last year, we have undergone a complete overhaul of the leadership team and made substantial changes and improvements to the facility and programming to address patient safety and treatment. Because of the State’s ongoing investigation and appeals process, we are limited in what we can discuss but we are hopeful that we will have the opportunity to again provide these badly needed services for Nevada’s youth. Under direction from the State and as part of the appeals process, there are currently no patients or youth at the Never Give Up facility as we continue to work cooperatively through these processes.
FOX5 reached out to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and received this statement:
In response to recent reports related to the Never Give Up facility in Amargosa Valley, the Department of Health and Human Services worked across Divisions to ensure the safety of the youth in the facility until adequate placements could be found. As of April 26, all youth have been transferred to other settings, or discharged home, as appropriate. On April 21, the Division of Public and Behavioral Health called an Immediate Jeopardy event at the facility and State staff were on site to ensure safe and appropriate clinical care while adolescents were being transferred and discharged. DHHS staff will ensure the security of medical records and the final closure agreement with the facility now that all youth have been placed. Prior to April, the Division of Health Care Financing and Policy (DHCFP) sent a provider termination and sanctions notice on January 5, 2023 to Never Give Up (NGU) due to multiple complaints and Medicaid policy violations. NGU appealed this termination through the State’s fair hearing process. DHCFP subsequently issued a stay of the termination to ensure the appropriate transition of the Medicaid-enrolled children remaining at the facility. The facility continues to pursue the administrative appeal process related to the Medicaid termination. Additionally, the Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance (HCQC) issued a notice of license suspension to Never Give up on March 2, 2023. Never Give up appealed that finding, and negotiations have been ongoing. The facility’s license has been revoked, but there is an administrative appeals process available to the facility.
Last week, FOX5 reported on a former nurse at the facility facing
60 counts of child abuse and neglect. In 2021, children living there rioted, with two managing to escape. In 2019, FOX5 spoke with a mother who said her son developed skin rashes at the facility. This came after investigators found arsenic in the water of a school sharing the campus.