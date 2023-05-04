Legal Aid Center to offer criminal record sealing event in Las Vegas

Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of second-degree murder.(MGN)
By Michael Bell
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada says it will partner with the courts, judiciary, and law enforcement to help seal criminal records for those in the Las Vegas Valley.

According to the release, Legal Aid Center will do the legal work at no charge before the August 18 event.

Judges will be at the event, and participants will receive a court order sealing their records that day, the release states.

In order to be eligible to seal a criminal record at the event, the crime must have happened in Clark County, and the applicant must meet the required waiting periods from the completion of parole or probation.

Crimes that are never sealed are crimes against children, felony DUIs, invasion of the home with a deadly weapon, and sexual offenses, Legal Aid Center noted.

Those interested in sealing their records must register no later than May 26.

To register for the event, contact Legal Aid Center’s Clean Slate program:

Email: RecordSealing@lacsn.org

Call: 702-386-1070, option 8

Walk-in: 725 E Charleston Boulevard, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising Lake Mead water level has ripple effect on businesses
Rising Lake Mead water level has ripple effect on businesses
Las Vegas police looking for suspect after shooting on RTC bus in east valley
Las Vegas police looking for suspect after shooting on RTC bus in east valley
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Zippy’s says it’s ‘making progress’ on first-ever Las Vegas location
Hawaiian restaurant Zippy’s plans 2nd Southern Nevada location
Nicole Waters
Las Vegas police again locate woman in viral ‘they’ll never catch me’ video

Latest News

'Stranger Things' official store to open on Las Vegas Strip
‘Stranger Things’ official store to open on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas police say pair allegedly used stolen credit cards to shop on Strip
Las Vegas police say pair allegedly used stolen credit cards to shop on Strip
The scene where a body was found on the campus of UNR Thursday morning
Body discovered on UNR campus Thursday morning
Las Vegas business discusses impact of Oakland A’s ballpark deal
MGM Resorts CEO says A’s could bring 400K more tourists to Las Vegas each year