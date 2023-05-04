Legal Aid Center to offer criminal record sealing event in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada says it will partner with the courts, judiciary, and law enforcement to help seal criminal records for those in the Las Vegas Valley.

According to the release, Legal Aid Center will do the legal work at no charge before the August 18 event.

Judges will be at the event, and participants will receive a court order sealing their records that day, the release states.

In order to be eligible to seal a criminal record at the event, the crime must have happened in Clark County, and the applicant must meet the required waiting periods from the completion of parole or probation.

Crimes that are never sealed are crimes against children, felony DUIs, invasion of the home with a deadly weapon, and sexual offenses, Legal Aid Center noted.

Those interested in sealing their records must register no later than May 26.

To register for the event, contact Legal Aid Center’s Clean Slate program:

Email: RecordSealing@lacsn.org

Call: 702-386-1070, option 8

Walk-in: 725 E Charleston Boulevard, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

