Las Vegas police say pair allegedly used stolen credit cards to shop on Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and a woman who are accused of using stolen credit cards to shop on the Strip.

According to Las Vegas police, a suspect allegedly broke into a victim’s gym locker while he was working out and stole several credit cards and money.

The stolen credit cards were then used at the Forum Shops on the Las Vegas Strip, police said.

The initial theft occurred at a southwest valley gym on March 8 at about 4:19 p.m., the department said.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact LVMPD Detective Huhn at 702-828-5761 or p9809h@lvmpd.com. If you wish to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com Please reference # LLV230300036516.

