Las Vegas police say pair allegedly used stolen credit cards to shop on Strip

Las Vegas police say pair allegedly used stolen credit cards to shop on Strip
Las Vegas police say pair allegedly used stolen credit cards to shop on Strip(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:47 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and a woman who are accused of using stolen credit cards to shop on the Strip.

According to Las Vegas police, a suspect allegedly broke into a victim’s gym locker while he was working out and stole several credit cards and money.

The stolen credit cards were then used at the Forum Shops on the Las Vegas Strip, police said.

The initial theft occurred at a southwest valley gym on March 8 at about 4:19 p.m., the department said.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact LVMPD Detective Huhn at 702-828-5761 or p9809h@lvmpd.com. If you wish to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com Please reference # LLV230300036516.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising Lake Mead water level has ripple effect on businesses
Rising Lake Mead water level has ripple effect on businesses
Las Vegas police looking for suspect after shooting on RTC bus in east valley
Las Vegas police looking for suspect after shooting on RTC bus in east valley
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Zippy’s says it’s ‘making progress’ on first-ever Las Vegas location
Hawaiian restaurant Zippy’s plans 2nd Southern Nevada location
Nicole Waters
Las Vegas police again locate woman in viral ‘they’ll never catch me’ video

Latest News

'Stranger Things' official store to open on Las Vegas Strip
‘Stranger Things’ official store to open on Las Vegas Strip
Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
Legal Aid Center to offer criminal record sealing event in Las Vegas
The scene where a body was found on the campus of UNR Thursday morning
Body discovered on UNR campus Thursday morning
Las Vegas business discusses impact of Oakland A’s ballpark deal
MGM Resorts CEO says A’s could bring 400K more tourists to Las Vegas each year