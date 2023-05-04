Las Vegas police looking for convenience store robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police responded after an armed suspect robbed a convenience store on Thursday.

Police are looking for this suspect from a May 4 convenience store robbery (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

According to an LVMPD media release, a suspect armed with a firearm allegedly robbed a convenience store near the 300 block of N. Mojave Rd. on May 4. The suspect was described as a black male in his 30′s, 5′8″ tall, with an average build.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

