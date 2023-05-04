Las Vegas police looking for convenience store robbery suspect

Suspect from a May 4 convenience store robbery
Suspect from a May 4 convenience store robbery(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:39 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police responded after an armed suspect robbed a convenience store on Thursday.

Police are looking for this suspect from a May 4 convenience store robbery
Police are looking for this suspect from a May 4 convenience store robbery(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

According to an LVMPD media release, a suspect armed with a firearm allegedly robbed a convenience store near the 300 block of N. Mojave Rd. on May 4. The suspect was described as a black male in his 30′s, 5′8″ tall, with an average build.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising Lake Mead water level has ripple effect on businesses
Rising Lake Mead water level has ripple effect on businesses
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Cortland Hill
CCSD police arrest school banker after accused of theft
Las Vegas police looking for suspect after shooting on RTC bus in east valley
Las Vegas police looking for suspect after shooting on RTC bus in east valley
Nicole Waters
Las Vegas police again locate woman in viral ‘they’ll never catch me’ video

Latest News

The Pacific Engineering and Production Company of Nevada, or PEPCON, burns after a series of...
35 years later: Remembering the PEPCON disaster in Henderson
'Stranger Things' official store to open on Las Vegas Strip
‘Stranger Things’ official store to open on Las Vegas Strip
Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
Legal Aid Center to offer criminal record sealing event in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police say pair allegedly used stolen credit cards to shop on Strip
Las Vegas police say pair allegedly used stolen credit cards to shop on Strip