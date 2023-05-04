Hawaiian restaurant Zippy’s plans 2nd Southern Nevada location

Zippy’s says it’s ‘making progress’ on first-ever Las Vegas location
Zippy’s says it’s ‘making progress’ on first-ever Las Vegas location(Zippy’s)
By Monica Schmidt
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Popular Hawaiian restaurant Zippy’s is now planning it’s second location here in Southern Nevada, before the first one is set to open.

The company submitted permit plans to the City of Henderson to open a take-out only location off Warm Springs and Marks Street.

The Henderson City Council is set to discuss the plans Thursday.

Zippy’s is a fast casual restaurant with more than 20 locations in Hawaii.

The first Zippy’s near Rainbow and the 215 was originally announced in 2019, but progress was pushed back due to the pandemic.

Company representatives provided this statement to FOX5:

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs listens in court on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las...
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal Las Vegas DUI case
Las Vegas police ask for public’s help after 4 people shot during street takeover
VIDEO: Las Vegas police ask for public’s help after 4 people shot during street takeover
Tabatha Tozzi
Coroner rules death of 26-year-old Las Vegas woman was homicide
Cortland Hill
CCSD police arrest school banker after accused of theft
The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Fontainebleau Las Vegas announces hiring efforts ahead of December opening

Latest News

New Henderson Chief of Police Hollie Chadwick
New Henderson Police Chief talks about goals for the city
Artist's rendering of Inspirada Station at dusk
City council approves zoning changes for new Henderson Inspirada resort
Road closure announced.
Multiple May downtown Las Vegas events will require road closures
Las Vegas police looking for suspect after shooting on RTC bus in east valley
Las Vegas police looking for suspect after shooting on RTC bus in east valley