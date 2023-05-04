Hawaiian restaurant Zippy’s plans 2nd Southern Nevada location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Popular Hawaiian restaurant Zippy’s is now planning it’s second location here in Southern Nevada, before the first one is set to open.

The company submitted permit plans to the City of Henderson to open a take-out only location off Warm Springs and Marks Street.

The Henderson City Council is set to discuss the plans Thursday.

Zippy’s is a fast casual restaurant with more than 20 locations in Hawaii.

The first Zippy’s near Rainbow and the 215 was originally announced in 2019, but progress was pushed back due to the pandemic.

Company representatives provided this statement to FOX5:

Zippy’s is looking at multiple locations throughout the Valley, Henderson included. We are considering this, and other locations, for a Zippy’s, though there is nothing confirmed at this time. We are working on a few possibilities for locations and we plan to announce future locations when we have firm information.

