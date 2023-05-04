Forecast Outlook- 5/4/2023

A storm tracking through Central and North Nevada is sending scattered showers our way with gusty wind across the valley this afternoon and evening. Showers taper off tonight with drier weather this weekend. Temperatures rebound back into the 80s by Sunday.

Skies stay partly cloudy on Friday with the wind picking up again during the afternoon and evening. Wind gusts will be hovering in the 20-30 mph range with high temperatures holding in the mid to low 70s. The wind will be stronger on Saturday with gusts pushing 40 mph. High temperatures hold in the mid 70s with some showers passing by to the north of the Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas is looking dry with some clouds passing through.

Skies turn mostly sunny on Sunday with high temperatures back in the low 80s. That will be the calmer wind day for your weekend plans.

Temperatures continue to climb early next week with highs back in the mid 80s. We’ll keep the wind with us early next week with gusts holding in the 30-40 mph range.

