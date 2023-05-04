Family of Las Vegas man killed in crash holds vigil

Khalin Houston's friends and family hold a vigil for him on May 3
Khalin Houston's friends and family hold a vigil for him on May 3(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:48 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Khalin Hershel Houston, 28, of Las Vegas, was killed in a fatal crash on May 1.

Two nights later, friends and members of his family held a vigil and a balloon release to honor his memory.

“It was a tragic accident,” said Donnell Tyars, Houston’s father-in-law. “Khalin was a great guy, loved by everyone.” Tyars also recounted a memory from shortly after his daughter married the victim.

“Khalin married my daughter, he walked into my room, and said ‘you’ve got one more son, and we love you,’” Tyars said.

Tyars added that the turnout at the vigil “just shows you how much he’s loved.” The balloon release was an idea from Houston’s wife, Destiny Tyars.

The family is seeking assistance for handling the expenses associated with Houston’s death.

“We need help burying this wonderful man,” said Houston’s father-in-law.

Information about how to donate to help with Houston’s funeral and memorial expenses is available here.

