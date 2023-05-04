Dire need for volunteer drivers to transport Las Vegas vets to medical appointments

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Now more than ever, disabled veterans in Las Vegas and Clark County need help getting to and from their medical appointments.

For years, volunteers – through the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Transportation Network – have filled a critical gap for veterans in their community by driving them to essential health care and wellness appointments.

However, between the COVID-19 pandemic and volunteers aging out of service, volunteerism has dramatically declined in the last two years. As a result, some veterans are missing their life-saving appointments.

Right now, the demand for volunteers is dire in Nevada. The public can make a big difference in the lives of veterans in the community by giving just a little bit of their time as volunteer drivers.

Learn more about becoming a volunteer here. You can also call: (702) 791-9000 extension 19134.

