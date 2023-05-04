Dire need for volunteer drivers to transport Las Vegas vets to medical appointments

Dire need for volunteer drivers to transport Las Vegas vets to medical appointments
Dire need for volunteer drivers to transport Las Vegas vets to medical appointments(FOX5)
By Kim Passoth
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:18 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Now more than ever, disabled veterans in Las Vegas and Clark County need help getting to and from their medical appointments.

For years, volunteers – through the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Transportation Network – have filled a critical gap for veterans in their community by driving them to essential health care and wellness appointments.

However, between the COVID-19 pandemic and volunteers aging out of service, volunteerism has dramatically declined in the last two years. As a result, some veterans are missing their life-saving appointments.

Right now, the demand for volunteers is dire in Nevada. The public can make a big difference in the lives of veterans in the community by giving just a little bit of their time as volunteer drivers.

Learn more about becoming a volunteer here. You can also call: (702) 791-9000 extension 19134.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs listens in court on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las...
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal Las Vegas DUI case
Las Vegas police ask for public’s help after 4 people shot during street takeover
VIDEO: Las Vegas police ask for public’s help after 4 people shot during street takeover
Tabatha Tozzi
Coroner rules death of 26-year-old Las Vegas woman was homicide
Cortland Hill
CCSD police arrest school banker after accused of theft
The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Fontainebleau Las Vegas announces hiring efforts ahead of December opening

Latest News

Khalin Houston's friends and family hold a vigil for him on May 3
Family of Las Vegas man killed in crash holds vigil
A Week with the Goodmans: Tough love advice for major league sports — PART 3
A Week with the Goodmans
A Week with the Goodmans: Tough love advice for major league sports — PART 3
New Henderson Police Chief talks about goals for the city