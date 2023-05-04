CCFD releases cause after 50 cars caught fire in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Fire Department has released the cause of a fire that impacted about 50 cars last week in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The fire was reported around 12:12 p.m. April 25 at a junkyard at 4565 E. Hammer Lane near Lamb and I-15. Arriving firefighters found a large crush pile with about 50 vehicles on fire, CCFD said at the time.

According to CCFD, the cause of the fire was sparks created while vehicles were being stacked.

In an email, Warren Whitney, deputy fire chief, said workers at the facility who witnesses the incident confirmed this to CCFD.

Clark County Fire Department said crews had to attack the fire from above in elevated master streams. A water tender from Nellis Air Force Base also responded to help with the blaze, according to the department.

