Airline passenger from Las Vegas to LAX flight made bomb threat after missing flight

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A passenger who missed his flight from Las Vegas to Los Angeles on Thursday allegedly stated their luggage contained a bomb, according to police.

“At approximately 2 pm today, May 4th, a disgruntled passenger who missed his flight made a statement indicating that his luggage contained a possible bomb on the JetBlue flight number 879 from Las Vegas,” said a captain with traffic services.

The LVMPD “took enforcement action against the subject” and informed the LAXPD of the threat. As of 4:30 p.m., no threats were found on the luggage or aircraft.

What charges, if any, the suspect could face has not been released.

