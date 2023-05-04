Airline passenger from Las Vegas to LAX flight made bomb threat after missing flight

Airline passenger from Las Vegas to LAX flight made bomb threat after missing flight
Airline passenger from Las Vegas to LAX flight made bomb threat after missing flight(KTTV)
By Michael Bell
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:45 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A passenger who missed his flight from Las Vegas to Los Angeles on Thursday allegedly stated their luggage contained a bomb, according to police.

“At approximately 2 pm today, May 4th, a disgruntled passenger who missed his flight made a statement indicating that his luggage contained a possible bomb on the JetBlue flight number 879 from Las Vegas,” said a captain with traffic services.

The LVMPD “took enforcement action against the subject” and informed the LAXPD of the threat. As of 4:30 p.m., no threats were found on the luggage or aircraft.

What charges, if any, the suspect could face has not been released.

