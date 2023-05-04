35 years later: Remembering the PEPCON disaster in Henderson

The Pacific Engineering and Production Company of Nevada, or PEPCON, burns after a series of...
The Pacific Engineering and Production Company of Nevada, or PEPCON, burns after a series of explosions May 4, 1988, in Henderson. The fire and subsequent explosions at the factory which produced the rocket fuel component ammonium perchlorate killed two people, injured 372 others, and caused an estimated $100 million of damage. CREDIT: Tony King/Las Vegas News Bureau(Tony King/Las Vegas News Bureau | Tony King/Las Vegas News Bureau)
By Michael Bell
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:28 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The morning of May 4, 1988 was 75 degrees, overcast and breezy.

Seven explosions would rock the Las Vegas Valley emanating from what is believed to be a welder’s torch inside the Pacific Engineering and Production Corporation of Nevada - PEPCON.

Two people would die nearly 400 injured. The explosions were so powerful, the final one registered a 3.5 on the Richter scale.

It was the most powerful civilian explosion in the history of the United States, caused by the storage of ammonium perchlorate - used in the space program as an oxidizer for rocket fuel.

After the Challenger explosion in 1986, the government put a hold on future launches and the excess fuel was kept at the PEPCON facility.

An estimated 4,500 tons of the stuff were at the facility when disaster struck, causing nearly $200 million in damages in today’s dollars as debris flew up to ten miles from the epicenter of the explosion.

In the legal aftermath, PEPCON eventually settled a $125 million lawsuit in 1992 for the damages and to victims and their families.

