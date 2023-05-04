3 Las Vegas Valley restaurants make list of ‘Top 100 Brunch Spots’ in US

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for a new place to grab food in the Las Vegas Valley? Three restaurants in Southern Nevada were named to a new list of the best brunch spots across the country.

According to Yelp, two restaurants in Las Vegas and one in Henderson were named to the company’s list of “Top 100 Brunch Spots for Mother’s Day.”

The two restaurants in Las Vegas that made the list were:

#22: Toasted Gastrobrunch, 9516 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 100

#61: Zenaida’s Cafe, 3430 E. Tropicana Avenue, Suite 32

The eatery that made the list in Henderson was Scrambled, 2645 St. Rose Parkway.

To view Yelp’s full list, click HERE.

