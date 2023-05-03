A Week with the Goodmans: Secrets of a six-decade marriage — PART 2

By John Huck
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:43 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The mayor and former mayor celebrate 61 years of marriage next month. Hitting that milestone is amazing, even more so when you consider how touch-and-go their courtship was.

As John Huck reports, there were attempted bribes from the mayor’s parents not to date Oscar, and Carolyn wasn’t so sure either after her college roommate set the two up.

Watch PART 1: How the Goodmans landed on Las Vegas

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs listens in court on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las...
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal Las Vegas DUI case
Las Vegas police ask for public’s help after 4 people shot during street takeover
VIDEO: Las Vegas police ask for public’s help after 4 people shot during street takeover
Tabatha Tozzi
Coroner rules death of 26-year-old Las Vegas woman was homicide
The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Fontainebleau Las Vegas announces hiring efforts ahead of December opening
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing

Latest News

Teslas park in the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop, an underground tunnel developed by Elon...
Elon Musk’s Boring Company plans to expand Vegas Loop
City of Las Vegas to host Helldorado Days Parade on May 13
City of Las Vegas to host Helldorado Days Parade on May 13
Amoni Houston
Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing 12-year-old girl
Las Vegas apartments to assist those with low incomes and blindness
Affordable housing for the blind coming to Las Vegas