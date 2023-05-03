VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail

Lauren Heike was found dead on just off of a hiking trail in north Phoenix.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Sarah Robinson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:31 PM PDT|Updated: May. 2, 2023 at 7:41 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have released surveillance video of a person of interest after a young woman was found dead on a popular hiking trail over the weekend. A short clip shows a person running on the Reach 11 trail near Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard, where 29-year-old Lauren Heike’s body was found on Saturday morning. The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.

Heike had injuries and “obvious signs of trauma,” but investigators didn’t clarify if a weapon was used. It originated as a 911 call for an injured person, but as soon as police arrived, they declared a homicide investigation.

She worked as a beverage cart server at Troon North Golf Club. Her boss, Brian Thorne, said their staff is shocked and saddened. Thorne described Heike as a lovely person and said the news has been tough on all the staff.

Neighbors who live along the trail say they are on edge. “I just woke up to all the police coming in, and they could actually see all the vehicles in the back, driving around, all the police. I would say the neighborhood is just a little bit somber right now. They’re probably a little sketched out, looking over their shoulder. Definitely not something that they saw coming,” said one neighbor.

Phoenix police say it’s too early in the investigation to speculate on a suspect or a motive. But, out of caution, they’re asking people not to hike alone and be on the lookout for anything suspicious. If you have any information about Heike’s case, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising Lake Mead water level has ripple effect on businesses
Rising Lake Mead water level has ripple effect on businesses
Las Vegas police looking for suspect after shooting on RTC bus in east valley
Las Vegas police looking for suspect after shooting on RTC bus in east valley
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Zippy’s says it’s ‘making progress’ on first-ever Las Vegas location
Hawaiian restaurant Zippy’s plans 2nd Southern Nevada location
Nicole Waters
Las Vegas police again locate woman in viral ‘they’ll never catch me’ video

Latest News

Las Vegas business discusses impact of Oakland A’s ballpark deal
MGM Resorts CEO says A’s could bring 400K more tourists to Las Vegas each year
Pancakes breakfast generic
3 Las Vegas Valley restaurants make list of ‘Top 100 Brunch Spots’ in US
City council approves zoning changes for new Henderson Inspirada resort
Family of Las Vegas man killed in crash holds vigil
You could buy more cannabis in Nevada if a proposed law gets passed
You could buy more cannabis in Nevada if a proposed law gets passed