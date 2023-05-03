Multiple May downtown Las Vegas events will require road closures

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A host of events coming to downtown Las Vegas this month will require road closures.

According to a release from the city, the details of those closures are as follows:

First Friday in the Arts District, Friday, May 5, 5-11 p.m.

Road closures start at 10 a.m. on May 5 for the monthly art, music and food festival in the Arts District. Roads will reopen at 11:30 p.m. Major closures include Boulder to Hoover Avenues, Art Way to First Street and Coolidge Avenue from Main Street to Casino Center Boulevard.

May First Friday downtown road closures (City of Las Vegas)

Holo Holo Music Festival, Saturday-Sunday, May 6-7

Road closures start at 6 a.m for this music festival celebrating Polynesian culture and music at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Roads will reopen at 6 p.m. on May 8. Major closures include Third Street between Bridger and Carson Avenues and Bridger between Casino Center Boulevard and Third Street.

Holo Holo Music Festival road closures (City of Las Vegas)

Helldorado Days Parade, Saturday, May 13

Road closures start at 6 a.m. on May 13 for the annual parade held in downtown Las Vegas. Roads will reopen at 3 p.m. Closures include Fourth Street from Las Vegas Boulevard to Stewart Avenue and all side streets in between.

Helldorado Days Parade 2023 road closures (City of Las Vegas)

Cars in the Arts, Wednesday, May 17

Road closures start at 4 p.m. on May 17 for this monthly car show held in the Arts District. Roads will reopen at 11 p.m. Closures include Boulder Avenue from Art Way to First Street and First from Boulder to Coolidge Avenues.

May Cars in the Arts road closures (City of Las Vegas)

Punk Rock Bowling, Saturday-Monday, May 27-29

Road closures start at midnight on May 24 for the annual punk rock music festival held in downtown Las Vegas and roads will reopen at 6 a.m. on May 31. Major closures include Sixth to Eighth Streets and Mesquite to Stewart Avenues.

Punk Rock Bowling 2023 road closures (City of Las Vegas)

