Las Vegas police look for suspect after shooting in east valley

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:57 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a suspect after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the east valley.

According to police, the incident occurred near Eastern and Bonanza.

One person has been transported to UMC Trauma, according to police.

LVMPD said that as a precaution, nearby schools were placed on lockdown as the investigation was underway.

Police said that the suspect in the incident was outstanding.

