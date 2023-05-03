Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing 12-year-old girl

Amoni Houston
Amoni Houston(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:45 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to police, Amoni Houston may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.

Police said Houston was last seen Monday at about 4:30 p.m. near Craig Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

If you have any info about her whereabouts, please contact LVMPD at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907.

