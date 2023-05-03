Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing 12-year-old girl

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to police, Amoni Houston may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.

Please help find 12-year-old Amoni Houston who may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. She was last seen 5/1/23 near Craig Rd. and Rainbow Blvd.



Police said Houston was last seen Monday at about 4:30 p.m. near Craig Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

