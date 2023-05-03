Henderson Symphony Orchestra to host ‘Star Wars’ live in concert

By Matt Kling
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:40 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Imperial Storm Troopers are preparing to invade the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.

In honor of Star Wars Day on May 4, 2023, the arena will be holding a showing of “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” with live music from the Henderson Symphony Orchestra. The Empire Strikes Back in Concert begins at 7 p.m.

The journey through the galaxy will include interaction with “Star Wars” costume characters, with authentic merchandise available for purchase at the experience.

Tickets are available here.

Henderson Symphony Orchestra to host ‘Star Wars’ live in concert
