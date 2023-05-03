Henderson Symphony Orchestra to host ‘Star Wars’ live in concert

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Imperial Storm Troopers are preparing to invade the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.

In honor of Star Wars Day on May 4, 2023, the arena will be holding a showing of “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” with live music from the Henderson Symphony Orchestra. The Empire Strikes Back in Concert begins at 7 p.m.

The journey through the galaxy will include interaction with “Star Wars” costume characters, with authentic merchandise available for purchase at the experience.

Tickets are available here.

