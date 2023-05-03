Golden Knights host Edmonton Oilers to open 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Exterior of T-Mobile Arena on a Golden Knights game day.
Exterior of T-Mobile Arena on a Golden Knights game day.(Caitlin Lilly/FOX5)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:13 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(AP) - Edmonton Oilers (50-23-9, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Oilers -117, Golden Knights -103; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Golden Knights host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Edmonton Oilers to start the Western Conference second round. The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Oilers went 3-1 against the Golden Knights during the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on March 28, the Oilers won 7-4. Klim Kostin led the Oilers with two goals.

Vegas is 51-22-9 overall with a 14-9-3 record against the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights are 19-7-1 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Edmonton is 23-6-3 against the Pacific Division and 50-23-9 overall. The Oilers are 51-9-7 in games they score three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has scored 27 goals with 39 assists for the Golden Knights. Chandler Stephenson has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 64 goals and 89 assists for the Oilers. Evan Bouchard has four goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-1-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Oilers: 8-0-2, averaging 4.1 goals, seven assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Brayden McNabb: day to day (upper body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body).

Oilers: Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mattias Janmark: out (foot), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

