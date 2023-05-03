Forecast Outlook- 5/3/2023

A storm spinning off the California coast will bring more wind, cooler air, and scattered showers on Thursday. A gradual warming trend is underway as we head into the weekend.

The wind continues into your Wednesday evening with temperatures in the 70s and 60s. Overnight temperatures fall back into the 50s Thursday morning.

Scattered showers are forecast to move back into Southern Nevada Thursday morning. Showers will be off and on with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm. It will be the coolest day of the stretch with a forecast high of only 68° in Las Vegas. It will remain windy with gusts in the 30 mph range.

We’ll keep the breeze Friday and Saturday as temperatures rebound back into the 70s. We’re back into the 80s next week with the afternoon breeze staying with us.

