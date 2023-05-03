Elon Musk’s Boring Company plans to expand Vegas Loop

Teslas park in the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop, an underground tunnel developed by Elon...
Teslas park in the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop, an underground tunnel developed by Elon Musk's The Boring Company, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. The systems twin tunnels beneath the Convention Center began providing rides for conventioneers in a fleet of Teslas on Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Michael Bell
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:59 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Elon Musk’s Boring Company, which operates the Vegas Loop, said it plans to expand the project in Clark County.

According a tweet from Clark County, commissioners approved plans for the Boring Company to add 18 new stations and about 25 miles of tunnels to the project in the Las Vegas Strip corridor.

The Vegas Loop opened in 2021. On March 14, the company announced that it had welcomed its 1 millionth passenger on the transit system.

