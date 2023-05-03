Elon Musk’s Boring Company plans to expand Vegas Loop

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Elon Musk’s Boring Company, which operates the Vegas Loop, said it plans to expand the project in Clark County.

According a tweet from Clark County, commissioners approved plans for the Boring Company to add 18 new stations and about 25 miles of tunnels to the project in the Las Vegas Strip corridor.

Expanding the "Vegas Loop" underground transportation system.#ClarkCounty Commissioners just approved new @boringcompany plans for 18 new stations and about 25 miles of tunnels (red on attached map), further extending the Vegas Loop out from the Las #Vegas Strip corridor. pic.twitter.com/MTnVtZmGOx — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) May 3, 2023

The Vegas Loop opened in 2021. On March 14, the company announced that it had welcomed its 1 millionth passenger on the transit system.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.