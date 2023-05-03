City of Las Vegas to host Helldorado Days Parade on May 13

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city has announced plans to host its annual Helldorado Days Parade on May 13.

According to the city, “the Helldorado Days Parade, also known as the Las Vegas Days Parade, or simply Helldorado, is held in mid-May each year and celebrates the city’s western roots.”

As part of the festivities, the city says the “parade usually includes floats, high school marching bands, cowboys and cowgirls on horseback, car clubs, nonprofits and more.”

The 2023 parade will be held in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, May 13, starting at 10 a.m. on Fourth Street between Gass and Stewart avenues.

The parade was first held in 1935, according to the city of Las Vegas.

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/42nmPS2.

