City of Las Vegas to host aquatic job fair this weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas has a job opportunity you just might want to dive into.

The city says it needs to hire 60 lifeguards for its six pools across the valley.

Pay starts at $15 dollars per hour, with an $800 bonus available to those who commit to a minimum amount of hours, according to the city.

All strong swimmers are welcome, even those without lifeguarding experience.

“We are looking for lifeguards, certified lifeguards, and even if you’re not certified, we will certify you for free. So instead of paying a whopping $160, you can get it for free if you promise to work for me at the City of Las Vegas,” says Rachel Harmon, the city’s Aquatic Leader.

Harmon tells FOX5 that even those who aren’t great in the water could find a great job at a city pool.

“But we also need instructors, pool managers, pool maintenance workers, and cashiers so even if you’re not a strong swimmer, we still need you to come work for us, so come check us out please.”

Salaries for those jobs range between $14 and $18, according to the city.

You can learn more at the city’s job fair, this Saturday at Municipal Pool, 431 E. Bonanza Road, from 9 a.m. until noon. For more information, visit: https://www.lasvegasnevada.gov/discover/events/aquatics-hiring-fair-1

