City council approves zoning changes for new Henderson Inspirada resort

Artist's rendering of Inspirada Station at dusk
Artist's rendering of Inspirada Station at dusk(Station Casinos)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:08 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a unanimous vote, the Henderson City Council approved zoning and permit changes for the development of a new casino resort.

The approval came during the city council meeting on May 2 and it amended the master plan for Inspirada Station, which will be located at Bicentennial Parkway and Via Inspirada in southwest Henderson. Minutes from the meeting said that the vote approved amending the master plan to add 3.8 acres to the Inspirada Town Center.

Documents submitted to the city last year outlined a three-phase development plan for the resort, which will be located just south of the Henderson Executive Airport.

Inspirada Station - artist's rendering
Inspirada Station - artist's rendering(Station Casinos)

Construction on the resort is set to start in 2024 with an expected opening date in 2025.

