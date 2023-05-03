City council approves zoning changes for new Henderson Inspirada resort

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a unanimous vote, the Henderson City Council approved zoning and permit changes for the development of a new casino resort.

The approval came during the city council meeting on May 2 and it amended the master plan for Inspirada Station, which will be located at Bicentennial Parkway and Via Inspirada in southwest Henderson. Minutes from the meeting said that the vote approved amending the master plan to add 3.8 acres to the Inspirada Town Center.

Documents submitted to the city last year outlined a three-phase development plan for the resort, which will be located just south of the Henderson Executive Airport.

Inspirada Station - artist's rendering (Station Casinos)

Construction on the resort is set to start in 2024 with an expected opening date in 2025.

