Affordable housing for the blind coming to Las Vegas

By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:19 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Tens of thousands of Las Vegas locals struggle to find affordable housing, but more help is on the way for those who live with blindness and face extra hurdles to find a home.

The Blind Center of Nevada is working to build “Vision Park”: the apartment complex has 100 units with special accommodations for blindness, such as electronic key fobs, a specialized gym, clear walkways and a outdoor path to access public transit.

Clark County approved $8 million in funding to help move the project forward. It’s expected to be completed in mid-2025.

According to the Blind Center, there are 20,000 locals who live with blindness. They face hurdles to living independently, getting employment, or finding a place to live that is safe for those with disabilities.

Nevada lacks 84,000 units of affordable housing for people who make below the median income. Those housing complexes often have long waitlists.

“The majority of the people that we serve here at the center are living below the extreme poverty level. A Lot of people who are blind that live in affordable housing complexes around the Valley don’t have a safe place to go outside,” said President Todd Imholte.

Marco Martinez can attest to the challenges. He and his wife are both blind, and rent has risen $600 in three years. “I used to pay three years ago $1,100. Now I’m paying $1,750. I also pay daycare,” Martinez said, feeling the squeeze on his pocketbooks. “Two years ago, I moved in Vegas valley to some apartments. They had bedbugs. Right now where I live, I’m probably the only blind person in the whole building,” he said.

“I think I will feel more comfortable living around people like me blind, because it gives you a better environment,” Martinez said.

The Blind Center says many adults they help are single, with no other support system. Many would like to be independent, but rental costs are prohibitive.

“Most of us are living off our disability check, or we have a job that that pays us well enough, but not well enough that we can go out and find housing,” said Havander Davis, who is a receptionist. “It’s not a Las Vegas thing. It’s not a California thing. This is an American thing. And we all have to come together to help people with disabilities find housing,” he said.

