A Week with the Goodmans: How they landed on Las Vegas — PART 1

By John Huck
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:33 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Last week, FOX5 anchor John Huck sat down with an hour-long interview with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and her husband, the former mayor Oscar Goodman.

By the time the mayor leaves office next year, the Goodman name will have been on the mayor’s door for 25 years.

All this week, we’re bringing you the best moments from our interview. In part one, the Goodmans take us back to the beginning: how did this east coast couple land on Las Vegas? As you’ll find out, the Goodmans were short on options, long on skeptics.

