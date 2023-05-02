VIDEO: Las Vegas police ask for public’s help after 4 people shot during street takeover

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:13 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an investigation after four people were shot during a street takeover.

According to a news release, the incident occurred at about 2:17 a.m. on April 30 near the intersection of Bermuda and Pilot roads.

Street takeover at Bermuda Rd. and Pilot Rd.
Street takeover at Bermuda Rd. and Pilot Rd.(FOX5)

Las Vegas police say arriving officers noticed multiple vehicles fleeing the area and evidence of a shooting was also located.

Police said officers were notified that four victims suffering from gunshot wounds had arrived at various hospitals across the valley associated with the incident.

One of the victims, according to LVMPD, remains in critical condition at UMC.

LVMPD provided the below video:

LVMPD is asking for the public’s help in locating photos, videos or any additional information about the incident.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact LVMPD Detectives at 702-828-8639. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at http://crimestoppersofnv.com.

