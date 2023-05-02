Suspect charged with attempted murder after stabbing of Las Vegas bus employee

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man has been charged with attempted murder after the stabbing of a bus company employee.

According to court documents, an employee of the Regional Transportation Commission made contact with a group of people waiting for a bus at South Casino Center and Garces Ave. at approximately 12:30 a.m. on April 24. He informed the waiting people that he would be getting a bus to pick them up and Xavier Whatley, 40, of Las Vegas, began repeatedly yelling obscenities.

The employee asked the suspect to stop because it was “rude and disrespectful.” Whatley then produced a knife and stabbed the victim once in the upper left chest area. The employee was taken to UMC Trauma in critical condition. The suspect left the scene on foot.

Another person at the bus stop called Las Vegas police to report the incident. Officers responded to the scene and found “what appeared to be a blood trail” from the bus stop to a gated courtyard on the east side of the 600 block of S. 3rd St. Two officers found Whatley hiding in the bushes there. He had a fresh laceration on his hand that investigators said was consistent with a cut from a blade.

One of the officers found a backpack and a scabbard in the area where the suspect was hiding. Investigators confirmed that Whatley was the same person observed on surveillance video in the confrontation with the victim. Whatley was taken to UMC Trauma to be treated for the laceration on his hand.

After officers read Whatley his Miranda Rights at the hospital, the suspect said he didn’t remember what happened and that he wanted his attorney present. The victim was unable to speak to officers at that time because he was intubated.

Investigators secured a search warrant for the area where Whatley was located and a search there found a white t-shirt with blood on it, a black knife sheath, a blue hat, a backpack and swabs of apparent blood. Just outside the courtyard to the north, officers found a bloody butcher knife with a ten-inch blade in the bushes.

Whatley was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $50,000 and he has a court appearance for a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 11.

