Rising Lake Mead water level has ripple effect on businesses

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Last week, the Bureau of Reclamation conducted a high-flow experiment designed to benefit the Colorado River’s beaches, but it actually helped Lake Mead as well.

Water levels at Lake Mead were around 1,047 feet last Monday. Then the Bureau of Reclamation started the release, and by Thursday, the lake had already risen by nearly a foot.

As of May 1, it’s risen nearly a foot and a half more, a total water level rise of more than two and a half feet in just a week. Both boaters and businesses at Lake Mead are noticing the difference.

Chad Taylor, with Lake Mead Mohave Adventures, said, “Fishing, tackle shops, boat sales, fuel sales, you name it, there’s an effect, and it’s a ripple, so we all see it, we all feel it, and we’re just excited that this year’s going to be a lot of water.”

After years of dwindling water levels, forcing docks to move to deeper waters, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures, which arranges houseboat rentals on Lake Mead, said rising water levels means they’ll be moving those docks back in towards the boat ramp for the first time in 5 years.

“We’ve moved out thousands of feet, and will be moving back in thousands of feet, at least four to 500 here this summer,” Taylor said.

Between March and April, Lake Mead has risen by more than three feet. It’s an improvement, but it’s far from being back to normal. Statistics from the Bureau of Reclamation put the water level at Lake Mead five feet below where it sat in April of 2022.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.