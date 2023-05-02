Project Real provides hands-on law experience for Las Vegas kids

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - May 1 is National Law Day, when Americans are encouraged to reflect on their personal rights and liberties.

Project REAL, based in Las Vegas, is a non-profit dedicated to getting students better acquainted not only with the laws they’re expected to follow but also the ones that protect them, every day of the year.

“We believe that justice is rooted in knowledge,” Mike Kamer, Senior Director of Project Real, told FOX5. “We’re holding students accountable to laws that we’re not teaching them... It’s asking somebody to play chess and not teaching them how the pieces move.”

Project REAL provides free learning sessions and booklets for schools, outlining some of those things that are not front of mind for most kids.

“We have a phrase we use called accidental crime,” Kamer explained, “Where kids think they’re going to do things that they can just get grounded or detention for, but they actually get arrested.”

Kamer says it’s tricky to teach these things to children.

“We do try and kind of strike a careful balance between understanding how to exercise your rights and not escalating a situation if you are having an encounter with law enforcement,” he said.

In addition to teaching kids about the law itself, Project REAL also takes kids into courtrooms in order to get a better understanding of the consequences associated with the law.

“It’s one thing to tell a kid, ‘Here are the rules, and if you break the rules, you can go to jail.’” Judge Harmony Letizia of the Las Vegas Justice Court told FOX5. “It’s another thing to come over to a courthouse and actually see people being brought over, their liberties restrained, they are handcuffed to other individuals, and it’s scary for the kids oftentimes.”

Judge Letizia hosts students in her courtroom in Las Vegas through Project REAL, which she says helps kids understand complicated issues like conspiracy liability.

“Your parents and teachers aren’t wrong when they tell you that you can get in trouble for who you hang out with,” she said. “If you’re associated with the wrong person, you too can end up in jail just like them, and it’s just because you made a bad decision.”

Judge Letizia’s court marshal Travis Best also participates. He sees a similar value in the program.

“There’s an accountability that is missing with a lot of youth who get themselves into trouble,” Best said, “Because maybe they don’t understand the consequences of some of their choices.”

The kids also get to do some fun things like participate in mock trials. A favorite is the State of Nevada V. Harry Potter.

“The kids go back and they deliberate and say whether Harry Potter is guilty or not guilty of illegally using magic,” Judge Letizia said.

This method of teaching kids things like laws and rules resonates well, Kamer says.

“Never less than 80% of the students we serve per classroom report somewhat to significantly wanting to either improve their behavior or if they don’t have a behavior problem, wanting to go out of their way to make other people’s days go better as a direct result of their experience with us,” Kamer said.

Kamer encourages you to ask your child’s school about Project REAL’s free literature.

