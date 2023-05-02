LVMPD has given out more than 800 steering wheel locks, with more available

Las Vegas police offer free wheel locks for certain Hyundai, Kia vehicles
By Joe Vigil
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:59 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A TikTok challenge has been rough on Kia and Hyundai car owners.

The challenge exposed a security issue that resulted in thieves stealing some older model vehicles, up to 2021-year models.

The older model cars that use a keyed ignition are impacted, while those with key fobs and push-button starts are not.

The social media challenge has resulted in car thefts in the valley.

But Metro Police have worked hard to hand out free steering wheel locks to Kia and Hyundai owners to prevent a rise in thefts.

The department has issued 806-wheel locks so far.

FOX5 called Metro Police area commands on Tuesday and found the locks were available at the following locations. Downtown, Enterprise, Northwest, South Central and Spring Valley area commands.

Police say they have some at the Laughlin Police substation as well.

The Northeast Area Command said it currently does not have any, but is expecting some, and people can get on a waiting list.

Some area commands are requiring different information to get a lock, such as a car registration, a driver’s license, or other information. You may want to call your area command for more information on what information is needed.

