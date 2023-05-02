Lil’ Kim to meet fans at Las Vegas dispensary

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rap icon Lil’ Kim is set to meet with fans at a Las Vegas dispensary on Friday.

According to a news release, Lil’ Kim will visit Planet 13 near the Las Vegas Strip from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. this Friday, May 5.

Lil’ Kim has partnered with Priscilla Vilchis, the self-proclaimed “Hollyweedqueen,” to create a new premium cannabis brand called Aphrodisiak.

“The two queens are taking over the Las Vegas market and breaking barriers as female entrepreneurs in the male-dominated cannabis industry,” the dispensary said in a news release.

“We want to create a brand that empowers and uplifts women and promotes healthy, enjoyable relationships,” says Vilchis. “We’re proud to partner with Lil’ Kim, who shares our vision for creating a brand that is inclusive, empowering, and forward-thinking.”

Aphrodisiak’s initial product line includes a variety of strains and cannabis-infused products that are designed to enhance intimacy and pleasure, according to the release.

“As female entrepreneurs, we know how important it is to support other women and marginalized groups,” says Lil’ Kim. “We’re proud to be part of a brand that is not only providing amazing products but also making a difference in the world.” The company has quickly established itself as a powerhouse in the industry, leaving many curious as to who they will bring next.

