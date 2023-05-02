Las Vegas woman who went viral after stating police would never catch her has ‘disappeared,’ missed court date

Nicole Waters
Nicole Waters(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:35 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Perhaps the second time is the charm?

A Las Vegas woman who is accused of robbery in March following her arrest now has a warrant for missing a court hearing, according to records.

Nicole Waters was out on bail after being arrested. In a video posted on social media by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a woman they identified as Waters said, “They’ll never catch me.”

Well, now police are searching for her again.

Waters failed to appear at her court hearing on April 19. She had been released on bail after being ordered to stay away from the Walgreens she allegedly robbed.

