Las Vegas students paying homage to rock star legends

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A group of talented kids in the valley are giving audiences a blast to the past by honoring legendary rock stars.

Students of the Rock Academy of the Performing Arts, under the Delta Academy in North Las Vegas, have been working for months to get ready for their big spring showcase. The audience will hear songs from greats like Whitney Houston and Prince.

Chief Rock Officer, Dr. Jay Cabellero, said the students learn how to play instruments and produce a show, but they also learn skills that will help them as they get older.

“They just realize they can perform any task that’s needed,” Cabellero said. “They go up there with confidence, which perhaps some of them didn’t have before.”

The program is also looking to find new members for next year. Please visit https://www.rapalv.com for information on auditions.

