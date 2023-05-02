Las Vegas students paying homage to rock star legends

A group of talented kids in the valley are giving audiences a blast to the past by honoring...
A group of talented kids in the valley are giving audiences a blast to the past by honoring legendary rock stars.(FOX5)
By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:38 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A group of talented kids in the valley are giving audiences a blast to the past by honoring legendary rock stars.

Students of the Rock Academy of the Performing Arts, under the Delta Academy in North Las Vegas, have been working for months to get ready for their big spring showcase. The audience will hear songs from greats like Whitney Houston and Prince.

Chief Rock Officer, Dr. Jay Cabellero, said the students learn how to play instruments and produce a show, but they also learn skills that will help them as they get older.

“They just realize they can perform any task that’s needed,” Cabellero said. “They go up there with confidence, which perhaps some of them didn’t have before.”

The program is also looking to find new members for next year. Please visit https://www.rapalv.com for information on auditions.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy smoke near Cheyenne, Lamb on May 1, 2023.
Fire at junkyard reported near Cheyenne, Lamb
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Rendering of Versailles Tower at Paris Las Vegas
Caesars Entertainment to transfer hotel tower from Horseshoe to Paris Las Vegas
Zippy’s says it’s ‘making progress’ on first-ever Las Vegas location
Zippy’s says it’s ‘making progress’ on first-ever Las Vegas location
While Fellows was known mostly as a racer, he was a loving husband and father.
Family speaks out about ‘Street Outlaws’ Ryan Fellows’ sudden death

Latest News

Carolyn and Oscar Goodman.
A Week with the Goodmans: How they landed on Las Vegas — PART 1
A Week with the Goodmans: How they landed on Las Vegas — PART 1
Xavier Whatley, 40. Photo courtesy LVMPD.
Suspect charged with attempted murder after stabbing of Las Vegas bus employee
Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez
Las Vegas police look for boyfriend wanted in death of 26-year-old woman