Las Vegas police look for boyfriend wanted in death of 26-year-old woman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend.

According to police, LVMPD dispatch received a report of a shooting near a residence in the 8100 block of Leger Drive at about 10:54 a.m. on Saturday, April 22.

LVMPD says arriving officers located a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel transported the victim, identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office as Tabatha Tozzi, to UMC, where she was pronounced deceased on April 24.

LVMPD is requesting the public's assistance in locating Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez, 26.



He is wanted in connection to a homicide that took place at a residence in the 8100 block of Leger Drive.



Anyone with info should call 702-828-3521 or contact @CrimeStoppersNV. pic.twitter.com/zaDbYrMiYn — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 2, 2023

Through the course of the investigation, police determined that the victim had been in an argument with her boyfriend, 26-year-old Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez.

During the argument, police said Perez-Sanchez took out a firearm and shot the victim.

Police said Perez-Sanchez fled the area before officers arrived and his whereabouts is currently unknown.

Anyone with info should call 702-828-3521 or contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

