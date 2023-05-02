Las Vegas police look for boyfriend wanted in death of 26-year-old woman

Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez
Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:16 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend.

According to police, LVMPD dispatch received a report of a shooting near a residence in the 8100 block of Leger Drive at about 10:54 a.m. on Saturday, April 22.

LVMPD says arriving officers located a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel transported the victim, identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office as Tabatha Tozzi, to UMC, where she was pronounced deceased on April 24.

Through the course of the investigation, police determined that the victim had been in an argument with her boyfriend, 26-year-old Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez.

During the argument, police said Perez-Sanchez took out a firearm and shot the victim.

Friends say Las Vegas woman remains on life support while alleged shooter on the run

Police said Perez-Sanchez fled the area before officers arrived and his whereabouts is currently unknown.

Anyone with info should call 702-828-3521 or contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy smoke near Cheyenne, Lamb on May 1, 2023.
Fire at junkyard reported near Cheyenne, Lamb
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Rendering of Versailles Tower at Paris Las Vegas
Caesars Entertainment to transfer hotel tower from Horseshoe to Paris Las Vegas
Zippy’s says it’s ‘making progress’ on first-ever Las Vegas location
Zippy’s says it’s ‘making progress’ on first-ever Las Vegas location
While Fellows was known mostly as a racer, he was a loving husband and father.
Family speaks out about ‘Street Outlaws’ Ryan Fellows’ sudden death

Latest News

A group of talented kids in the valley are giving audiences a blast to the past by honoring...
Las Vegas students paying homage to rock star legends
Carolyn and Oscar Goodman.
A Week with the Goodmans: How they landed on Las Vegas — PART 1
A Week with the Goodmans: How they landed on Las Vegas — PART 1
Xavier Whatley, 40. Photo courtesy LVMPD.
Suspect charged with attempted murder after stabbing of Las Vegas bus employee