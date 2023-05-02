Las Vegas coffee shop offering free drinks to nurses, healthcare workers Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas coffee shop announced that it will celebrate Nurse and Healthcare Worker Appreciation Day on Friday by offering free drinks.

According to a news release, on Friday, May 5, Scooter’s Coffee will provide nurses and healthcare workers with a free medium brewed coffee.

Scooter’s Coffee, which said both Las Vegas locations will be participating, said the offering is meant to show its “appreciation and gratitude for these everyday heroes.”

“We are appreciative of the sacrifices of our nation’s nurses and healthcare workers as they continue to provide above and beyond care in their communities,” said Malorie Maddox, Chief Marketing Officer. “Their compassion and commitment to taking care of others reflect our Scooter’s Coffee Core Values of Integrity, Love, Humility, and Courage. We look forward to warming their hearts with our fresh Brewed Coffee on Nurse and Healthcare Worker Appreciation Day.”

According to Scooter’s Coffee, the free medium brewed coffee offer is valid for one per customer with healthcare identification on May 5, only at participating locations while supplies last.

The offer is not available through order ahead on the mobile app, the company said.

For more information, visit: https://www.scooterscoffee.com/.

