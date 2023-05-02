Jonas Brothers announce show on Las Vegas Strip as part of upcoming tour

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Jonas Brothers are headed to Las Vegas as part of the group’s upcoming tour.

“Five albums. One night. The tour,” the Jonas Brothers said in an announcement on their social media pages Tuesday to announce the series of shows.

According to the announcement, the Jonas Brothers will perform on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Sept. 8, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The group advises fans to sign up for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program through Saturday, May 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET for a chance to purchase tickets.

For more information, visit: https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/jonasbrothers.

