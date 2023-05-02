Las Vegas airport says there’s potential for delays due to one runway closed

By Joe Vigil
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:19 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Harry Reid International Airport officials say there have been flight delays in and out of the airport and say there could be more. This is due to the wind and one runway down because of scheduled maintenance.

“This is work that’s only done every 10 to 15 years. But we do need to get it done. We’re seeing more and more air traffic coming into the valley. We had a record number of passengers in 2022 and we’re coming up on a huge year with some very, very big events. So, we want to make sure that this airport is ready for it,” said Harry Reid Airport Spokesperson Christine Crews.

Airport officials say this is all about making airport operations as safe as possible.

The big impact to travelers is when the winds kick up and air traffic controllers switch to different runways. On Monday the airport says there was a ground delay because of winds.

“Typically, we would have our traffic on the east west runways this time of year. But we’re needing to use the north south and we have one of the north south runways down for maintenance. So, it is impacting our ability to keep up with a higher rate of arrivals,” said Crews.

Crews says traffic coming from another airport is impacted most. If planes are delayed and sitting on the ground in Las Vegas, there always isn’t available space for planes coming in.

“The way that delays can be managed into Las Vegas is told hold aircraft at their point of origin. The logic there is, we don’t want to put an aircraft in the sky and have it circling around when there’s not space for it, or the ability for them to land,” said Crews.

But outbound traffic can be affected too if someone is trying to fly out of Harry Reid on one of the planes being held in another city.

The airport says work on the north south runway was scheduled for 30 days and is about three weeks into that work. The airport says once that work is complete, similar work will begin on the second, parallel north south runway. That work is expected to take 30-45 days to complete.

