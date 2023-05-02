Frontier Airlines discounts All-You-Can-Fly summer pass to $499

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:37 AM PDT
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Ultra-low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines is once again offering its introductory rate of $499 for its “GoWild! Summer Pass” which is valid for travel from now through Sept. 30, 2023.

More than 70 destinations are available through the airline including international cities in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Passholders will only need to pay taxes and fees, and blackout dates do apply. Flights do not include any add-on products like bags or seat selection. Another detail worth noting: travel won’t be confirmed until one day prior to departure for domestic travel and 10 days prior to departure for international flights.

“At Frontier, we are committed to making travel affordable and there is no better value in the industry for leisure travel than the GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass,” said senior vice president Daniel Shurz,. “Since we launched the pass three weeks ago, many GoWild! pass holders have already taken multiple trips for reasons ranging from visits with family and friends to spontaneous day trips, to exploring new destinations throughout the U.S. and beyond. This is why we are expanding our offer and temporarily dropping the price so more people can take advantage of this new way of flying.”

The airline says now through May 16, the advance reservation window is being lifted. “For bookings made May 17 onward, pass holders may continue to make reservations using their GoWild! Pass under the standard booking window and program terms,” Frontier explained.

For more information, click/tap here.

