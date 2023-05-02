Forecast Outlook- 5/2/2023

Wind Continues With Showers Returning Thursday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Sam Argier
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:42 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
A storm spinning off the California coast will bring more wind, cooler air, and scattered showers this week.

The wind picks up again this afternoon with gusts in the 25-35 mph range. It will be calmer overnight as temperatures fall back into the mid-50s Wednesday morning. Skies will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with the wind picking back up again during the afternoon. Gusts hold in the 25-35 mph range with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Scattered showers are forecast to move back into Southern Nevada Thursday morning. Showers will be off and on with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm. It will be the coolest day of the stretch with a forecast high of only 68° in Las Vegas. It will remain windy with gusts in the 30 mph range.

We’ll keep the breeze Friday and Saturday as temperatures rebound back into the 70s. We’re back in the low 80s on Sunday with mid to low 80s in the forecast early next week.

