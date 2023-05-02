Fontainebleau Las Vegas announces hiring efforts ahead of December opening

The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The long-awaited Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Tuesday appears to have inched closer to reality, as the property announced hiring efforts ahead of an expected December opening.

According to a news release, while no specific date was provided, Fontainebleau Las Vegas says the property will make its “global debut” in December 2023.

In anticipation of the December opening, the property has announced an online recruitment portal as it looks to hire “thousands of hospitality professionals.”

Fontainebleau says its ‘moving swiftly’ toward 2023 opening of Las Vegas property

“Fontainebleau Las Vegas represents a rich heritage of luxury hospitality, chic elegance, and unforgettable experiences – all of it rooted in the creativity and contributions of our MEMBERS,” says Fontainebleau Las Vegas Chief Operating Officer Colleen Birch. “We have only just begun to build the foundation of the culture and MEMBER community at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, and we look forward to cultivating a culture that celebrates our collective passion for delivering distinctive luxury experiences.”

Fountainebleau says recruitment efforts for the 67-story “luxury resort” will launch in phases, with hiring management and leadership positions in spring and summer, followed by wider recruitment in the fall.

Fontainebleau gets $2.2B in financing to finish construction on Las Vegas Strip property

Upon completion, developers say Fontainebleau Las Vegas will feature 3,644 “luxury” hotel rooms, 550,000 square feet of convention space, and a “world-class collection” of restaurants and shops, pool experiences, “vibrant” nightlife options, and spa and wellness offerings.

For more information, visit: careers.fblasvegas.com.

