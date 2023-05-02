Expert warns this year could be buggy in Las Vegas

A roach.
A roach.(Public Domain Pictures)
By Les Krifaton
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:43 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Brace yourselves for what could be a nasty bug year in the Las Vegas area.

“Because it’s been abnormally wet that usually introduces the possibility of more breeding sites,” says Dr. Louisa Messenger a Medical Entomologist and associate professor at UNLV’s School of Public Health.

We may see more nuisance bugs like ants, termites and cockroaches.

It’s the other pests that we need an eye out for such as scorpions, black widow and recluse spiders along with mosquitos and ticks.

Scorpions and black widow spiders are arachnids that could put us in an emergency room.

The venom from a bark scorpion can cause severe pain lasting up to 72 hours.

Black widow spider venom is a potent neurotoxin.

Both of those can climb into homes.

Some mosquitos can carry the West Nile Virus and one breed discovered here in 2017 carries Dengue Fever - a debilitating viral disease.

Messenger’s advice is to avoid letting the venomous bugs get into your home.

“Find any cracks and entrances in your home and anywhere anything can enter,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rendering of Versailles Tower at Paris Las Vegas
Caesars Entertainment to transfer hotel tower from Horseshoe to Paris Las Vegas
While Fellows was known mostly as a racer, he was a loving husband and father.
Family speaks out about ‘Street Outlaws’ Ryan Fellows’ sudden death
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Heavy smoke near Cheyenne, Lamb on May 1, 2023.
Heavy, black smoke, flames seen near Cheyenne, Lamb
Zippy’s says it’s ‘making progress’ on first-ever Las Vegas location
Zippy’s says it’s ‘making progress’ on first-ever Las Vegas location

Latest News

Mothership Coffee
Owner of Las Vegas Valley coffee shops named national runner-up for small business award
From left to right, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, perform...
Jonas Brothers announce show on Las Vegas Strip as part of upcoming tour
The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Fontainebleau Las Vegas announces hiring efforts ahead of December opening
LAKE MEAD RISING WATER LEVELS - VOD - clipped version
Rising Lake Mead water level has ripple effect on businesses