Expert warns this year could be buggy in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Brace yourselves for what could be a nasty bug year in the Las Vegas area.

“Because it’s been abnormally wet that usually introduces the possibility of more breeding sites,” says Dr. Louisa Messenger a Medical Entomologist and associate professor at UNLV’s School of Public Health.

We may see more nuisance bugs like ants, termites and cockroaches.

It’s the other pests that we need an eye out for such as scorpions, black widow and recluse spiders along with mosquitos and ticks.

Scorpions and black widow spiders are arachnids that could put us in an emergency room.

The venom from a bark scorpion can cause severe pain lasting up to 72 hours.

Black widow spider venom is a potent neurotoxin.

Both of those can climb into homes.

Some mosquitos can carry the West Nile Virus and one breed discovered here in 2017 carries Dengue Fever - a debilitating viral disease.

Messenger’s advice is to avoid letting the venomous bugs get into your home.

“Find any cracks and entrances in your home and anywhere anything can enter,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.