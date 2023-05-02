Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal Las Vegas DUI case

FILE - Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs arrives in court for a hearing at the...
FILE - Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs arrives in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Nov. 22, 2021. A judge on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, delayed a long-awaited hearing in a criminal case against former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs. Police say Ruggs was under the influence in November 2021 when his Corvette slammed into Tina Tintor's SUV. The woman and her pet dog, Max, were killed.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye | (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool, File))
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:55 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs will plead guilty in a fatal DUI crash from Nov. 2021 in Las Vegas, his lawyers confirmed to FOX5 Tuesday morning.

Ruggs was accused of driving drunk and causing a high-speed crash that killed a 23-year-old Las Vegas woman and her dog, Max, in Nov. 2021.

David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, attorneys representing Ruggs, provided the below statement to FOX5:

“This is the first step toward a fair resolution to this matter and we look forward to closure for all the parties involved.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

