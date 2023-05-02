Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal Las Vegas DUI case

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs will plead guilty in a fatal DUI crash from Nov. 2021 in Las Vegas, his lawyers confirmed to FOX5 Tuesday morning.

Ruggs was accused of driving drunk and causing a high-speed crash that killed a 23-year-old Las Vegas woman and her dog, Max, in Nov. 2021.

David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, attorneys representing Ruggs, provided the below statement to FOX5:

“This is the first step toward a fair resolution to this matter and we look forward to closure for all the parties involved.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

