Drive-thru salad eatery opening 2 more Las Vegas locations

An exterior of a Salad and Go location is seen in this file photo.
An exterior of a Salad and Go location is seen in this file photo.(Salad and Go)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:43 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Drive-thru eatery Salad and Go announced on Tuesday that it will open two more locations in the Las Vegas Valley.

According to a news release, with the two new locations, Salad and Go will operate three eateries in Southern Nevada.

Salad and Go says its mission is “to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for all.”

Salad and Go, which is also located throughout Arizona and other states, describes itself as a “one-stop-shop for food at any time of day, providing a variety of healthy meals including salads, wraps, breakfast burritos and soup as well as refreshing beverages including hand-crafted lemonades, teas and cold brew coffees.”

The eatery’s first Las Vegas location opened at 1135 E. Craig Road in January.

“Guests can expect a variety of fresh and delicious options from a chef-created menu coupled with affordable prices and convenient drive-thru service,” the company says.

According to the release, a new location at 2323 S. Decatur Boulevard will open on Saturday, May 6, while another location at 7715 North El Capitan Way will debut on Saturday, May 20.

