Deadly accident at U.S. 95 and N. Decatur shuts down northbound traffic

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a Toyota Sequoia head-on.(MGN)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:32 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Shortly before 10 p.m., Las Vegas police and fire units were dispatched to a crash that happened near the intersection of U.S. 95 and N. Decatur Blvd.

In a social media post at 10:22 p.m., Nevada State Police announced that the fatal accident required U.S. 95 northbound to be closed completely.

Police advised motorists to seek an alternate route. At 11:40 p.m., State Police said that the road would be closed to northbound traffic for another 3-4 hours.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

