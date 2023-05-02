Coroner rules death of 26-year-old Las Vegas woman was homicide

Tabatha Tozzi
Tabatha Tozzi(Provided to FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:51 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has ruled that the death of a 26-year-old Las Vegas woman was a homicide.

Those close to the victim told FOX5 previously that the woman, identified as Tabatha Tozzi, had called her mother and a friend on the morning of Saturday, April 22, to say she was trying to get away from her boyfriend.

By the time they reached Tozzi, they told FOX5 that it was too late to save her.

Friends say Las Vegas woman remains on life support while alleged shooter on the run

“She literally was an angel on this Earth,” Ashley Galvan of her best friend in an interview with FOX5. “The most amazing person, she could do no wrong.”

According to the coroner’s office on Tuesday morning, Tozzi, 26, died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head and her death was ruled a homicide.

Those close to Tozzi had told FOX5 that the woman was an organ donor and had remained on life support at University Medical Center (UMC) as a result. The coroner’s office reported that Tozzi’s date of death was April 24.

While friends and family of Tozzi have said they believe her boyfriend is responsible for the killing, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has not officially named him as a suspect in the case.

While speaking to FOX5 last week, Tozzi’s friend reported that her boyfriend had stolen her vehicle and had not been seen since.

FOX5 reached out to Las Vegas police Tuesday morning for an update on the incident. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tozzi’s mother had created a GoFundMe to help with expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/f/tabatha-tozzi-brazilianchick.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rendering of Versailles Tower at Paris Las Vegas
Caesars Entertainment to transfer hotel tower from Horseshoe to Paris Las Vegas
While Fellows was known mostly as a racer, he was a loving husband and father.
Family speaks out about ‘Street Outlaws’ Ryan Fellows’ sudden death
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Heavy smoke near Cheyenne, Lamb on May 1, 2023.
Heavy, black smoke, flames seen near Cheyenne, Lamb
Zippy’s says it’s ‘making progress’ on first-ever Las Vegas location
Zippy’s says it’s ‘making progress’ on first-ever Las Vegas location

Latest News

The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Fontainebleau Las Vegas announces hiring efforts ahead of December opening
CCSD police are looking for a woman that nearly hit a police officer
CCSD police looking for driver that tried to hit officer in stolen car
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Deadly accident at U.S. 95 and N. Decatur shuts down northbound traffic
Rising Lake Mead water level has ripple effect on businesses
Rising Lake Mead water level has ripple effect on businesses