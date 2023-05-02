Coroner rules death of 26-year-old Las Vegas woman was homicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has ruled that the death of a 26-year-old Las Vegas woman was a homicide.

Those close to the victim told FOX5 previously that the woman, identified as Tabatha Tozzi, had called her mother and a friend on the morning of Saturday, April 22, to say she was trying to get away from her boyfriend.

By the time they reached Tozzi, they told FOX5 that it was too late to save her.

“She literally was an angel on this Earth,” Ashley Galvan of her best friend in an interview with FOX5. “The most amazing person, she could do no wrong.”

According to the coroner’s office on Tuesday morning, Tozzi, 26, died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head and her death was ruled a homicide.

Those close to Tozzi had told FOX5 that the woman was an organ donor and had remained on life support at University Medical Center (UMC) as a result. The coroner’s office reported that Tozzi’s date of death was April 24.

While friends and family of Tozzi have said they believe her boyfriend is responsible for the killing, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has not officially named him as a suspect in the case.

While speaking to FOX5 last week, Tozzi’s friend reported that her boyfriend had stolen her vehicle and had not been seen since.

FOX5 reached out to Las Vegas police Tuesday morning for an update on the incident. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tozzi’s mother had created a GoFundMe to help with expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/f/tabatha-tozzi-brazilianchick.

