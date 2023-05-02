Clark County School District Police arrests Advanced Technologies Academy employee for theft

Cortland Hill
Cortland Hill(CCSDPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:42 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District police department arrested a now former employee for theft, authorities announced Tuesday.

Cortland Hill, 31, was booked into the detention center for five counts of theft in ranges between less than $1,200 and more than $5,000.

The arrest stems from an investigation that was initiated at Advanced Technologies Academy by the CCSD Police Department in December 2022.

Hill has been employed as a banker in the District since September 2022. He resigned in lieu of probationary discharge and will no longer be employable by CCSD.

