Clark County School District Police arrests Advanced Technologies Academy employee for theft
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:42 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District police department arrested a now former employee for theft, authorities announced Tuesday.
Cortland Hill, 31, was booked into the detention center for five counts of theft in ranges between less than $1,200 and more than $5,000.
The arrest stems from an investigation that was initiated at Advanced Technologies Academy by the CCSD Police Department in December 2022.
Hill has been employed as a banker in the District since September 2022. He resigned in lieu of probationary discharge and will no longer be employable by CCSD.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.