Clark County School District Police arrests Advanced Technologies Academy employee for theft

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District police department arrested a now former employee for theft, authorities announced Tuesday.

Cortland Hill, 31, was booked into the detention center for five counts of theft in ranges between less than $1,200 and more than $5,000.

The arrest stems from an investigation that was initiated at Advanced Technologies Academy by the CCSD Police Department in December 2022.

Hill has been employed as a banker in the District since September 2022. He resigned in lieu of probationary discharge and will no longer be employable by CCSD.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.