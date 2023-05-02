Clark County fire chief, trainers headed to Miami’s F1 Grand Prix to learn and shadow

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -November is going to be busy for Las Vegas. Formula 1 Grand Prix will take center stage, and everything will be full throttle.

More than anything, preparations in all aspects of safety will be of utmost importance.

“There’s some nuances, the tracks going to go like this and there’s things that happen on the inside getting people in and out of the track and I’ve seen some of the maps I understand the concept but I just haven’t seen it in reality,” said Clark County fire department fire chief Rian Glassford. He is part of a group of department trainers headed to Miami tomorrow for a six-day training trip.

They’ll be using the F1 Miami Grand Prix, as a way to shadow some of the best firefighters in Miami-Dade.

“F1 which will be going up and down the strip and all around our town the Clark County Fire Department will be intimately involved with all of the EMS and all of the fire suppression activities,” said Glassford.

Events like NASCAR races, for example, don’t use Clark County Fire.

“From the cars on the track to the cars in the pit to fans to the visitors who come in we just have to go down and find out how to solve these problems and bring it back home and teach our members,” said Glassford.

Everything will be handled by Clark County’s fire department, but training in Miami will include the head of the EMS department and the fire chief.

With F1 slated to make Las Vegas a race spot for the next decade, he wants to make it right the first time around.

“This is new for us, new for our town, we’re going to have it for the next 10 years, I want to get it right the first time and every year get better I don’t want to fall on my face,” said Glassford.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be on November 16-18.

