CCSD police looking for driver that tried to hit officer in stolen car

By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:12 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District Police Department is looking for a suspect that fled from a traffic stop and nearly struck an officer.

According to a social media post, just after elementary school arrivals on May 1, a vehicle was seen speeding through a 35 MPH zone at approximately 65 MPH. A CCSD traffic officer attempted to stop the vehicle and another vehicle then attempted to ram the traffic officer and “run him off the road.”

Both of those vehicles left the scene and one was later recovered. Officers said that the vehicle had been stolen. The driver of the stolen vehicle fled on foot and has not been found.

Investigators are looking for any information to identify the driver of the 2016-2018 Silver Hyundai Tucson. The vehicle has driver-side damage and was seen with a Findlay paper license plate.

The driver is described as a Hispanic female between 25-35 years of age with a slender frame and dark-colored hair. If you see her or have any information about this case, please call police dispatch at 702-799-5411.

