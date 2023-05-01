Zippy’s says it’s ‘making progress’ on first-ever Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hawaii favorite Zippy’s has shared an update on its highly-anticipated Las Vegas location.

In an update on its website, Zippy’s said the company is “making progress” on the restaurant’s first-ever location in Las Vegas, aka the “Ninth Island.”

The Las Vegas Zippy’s is located in the southwest valley near South Rainbow and the 215.

Zippy’s said in the update that construction on the restaurant is “nearing its end” and key management staff have been in Hawaii training “for a number of months.”

The company also added that the artwork on the side of the Las Vegas location is done. “But, there’s still much more work to be done,” Zippy’s said.

Sending loose shakas and CHOKE ALOHA from the 702! 🤙🎰



You've asked and we get answers: YES, we steh coming to Vegas, but try wait litto bit longer, k? Da mural is pau but we still get choke stuff fo' do.



Visit https://t.co/jjH0Ie6HQh for updates and more info. pic.twitter.com/ezWwhE3JOK — Zippy's Restaurants (@Zippys) April 28, 2023

According to Zippy’s, the company is unable to announce an opening date due to “supply chain issues.” The company added, “This is as frustrating to us as it is to our fans in Las Vegas.”

In its update, Zippy’s said that “electrical equipment is on backorder around the globe.”

As Zippy’s gets more clarification around its opening date, the eatery said it will begin hiring for many other positions, like waithelp, counterhelp, cooks, bakers and more.

Zippy’s advises customers to check back to its website for more updates as they become available: https://www.zippys.com/news-article/lasvegas/.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.